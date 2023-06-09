A Centerville, Ohio, woman called 911 to report an intruder Thursday morning and while she spoke to the dispatcher her husband retrieved a firearm and shot the suspect dead.

WHIOTV7 reported the woman called 911 and reported that someone was trying to break into their home.

While on the phone the dispatcher heard a gunshot and the woman told her that her husband had grabbed a gun to stop the break-in.

Arriving officers found the alleged intruder, 36-year-old Joseph Gibson, deceased inside the home. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

The Dayton Daily News noted that officers “also found a 40-year-old woman lying facedown in the front yard.” The woman was alive, but unresponsive.

Centerville police Officer John Davis indicated the police did not immediately know what the woman’s role may have been in the alleged intrusion. Davis said that “she was removed by medics to the hospital for issues unrelated to the shooting.”

