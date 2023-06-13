Nine people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on Denver’s Market Street approximately three and a half hours after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship.

The Nuggets won the title game by a score of 94-89.

The Associated Press noted the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Among the nine wounded, three of the individuals were in critical condition while the wounds of the other six were non-life-threatening.

CBS News reported Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman indicated the shooting occurred in the area where the most fans had gathered post-title win.

However, by the time the shooting occurred the crowd size had diminished significantly.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Colorado No. 12 in the nation for gun control.

Colorado has a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, universal background checks, and numerous other gun controls which Democrats say will keep people safe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.