House Democrats Circumventing GOP Leadership for Gun Control Vote

House Democrats are seeking to use a discharge petition to circumvent Republican leadership and bring gun control to the floor for a vote.

NY1 reports that one part of the Democrats’ gun control push is a bill from Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), which would expand the current instant background check so as to make it a 10-day check.

Another of the gun control package is an “assault weapons” ban from Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA). Her bill also targets magazine capacity, making it illegal to make or possess magazines that allow guns to shoot over 15 rounds without reloading.

The third and final portion of the Democrat gun control push is Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check bill.

Thompson’s bill would criminalize private gun sales by making it illegal to sell a gun to your lifelong neighbor or co-worker without first contacting a government agent to have an FBI background check run on the perspective buyer.

The Democrats are trying to ensure their gun control vote coincides with the anniversary of the June 17, 2015, Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Clyburn tweeted:

The Biden administration has used executive gun controls, which go around Congress, including the highly contentious ATF AR-pistol stabilizer rule.

On June 13, 2023, Breitbart News reported the House voted to pass Rep. Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) H.J. Res. 44 to block the rule. The resolution now requires Senate passage, then heads to Biden’s desk.

