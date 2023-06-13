House Passes GOP Resolution to Block ATF Stabilizer Brace Rule

The Republican-run House passed H.J. Res. 44 on Tuesday. The resolution is designed to block the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule.

H.J. Res. 44 was sponsored by Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Richard Hudson (R-NC).

🚨BREAKING🚨 After months of fighting for the Second Amendment, @Rep_Clyde's bill — H.J. Res 44 — has PASSED out of the U.S. House and is headed to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/trlWuVGZ8U — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 13, 2023

Immediately after the resolution’s passage, Clyde tweeted:

BREAKING: The House just PASSED my resolution to strike down the ATF’s unconstitutional pistol brace rule with bipartisan support. This is a MAJOR WIN for service-disabled veterans in their fight against the Biden Administration’s latest tyrannical tactic. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) June 13, 2023

Rep. Hudson tweeted:

Americans are tired of unelected bureaucrats making up new laws that infringe on their constitutional rights, and I want to thank @Rep_Clyde for partnering with me to lead H.J. Res. 44—with bipartisan support—through the House. #2A Details: https://t.co/d9ijRhR8GY pic.twitter.com/O8bsBWfMlN — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) June 13, 2023

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) also celebrated the passage of the resolution, tweeting, “The House just passed H.R.44, disapproving the Biden admin’s unconstitutional pistol brace ban. This admin has weaponized the ATF against Americans & shown a blatant disregard for the Constitution. Thankful to battle alongside Rep. Clyde & fellow conservatives in this fight.”

On April 20, 2023, Breitbart News reported that H.J. Res. 44 passed out of committee, at which time Rep. Clyde told Breitbart News he was convinced the resolution would reach the House floor for a vote.

The vote happened tonight and the focus is now on pushing the resolution through the Senate.

