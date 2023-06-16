Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sat down with Breitbart News to discuss H.J. Res. 44 and stressed House and Senate passage of the resolution sends a “strong message to the courts” as to the intent of Congress regarding short barrel rifles.

Breitbart News reported the House passed the H.J. Res. 44 on June 13, 2023.

This means the resolution now goes to the Senate where there is one month to bring it up for a vote that cannot be filibustered.

Clyde told Breitbart News, “H.J. Res. 44 is privileged and has to come to the Senate floor for a vote if a Senator wants to call it up.”

He went on to discuss Senators whom he believes have plans to call it up and added, “So it will come to the Senate floor and I believe you’ll see two or three, maybe four, Democrats vote for it.”

Clyde said he noticed a lot of voices on social media suggesting the efforts to pass the resolution are futile because Biden will likely veto it. (Breitbart News noted that Biden’s pledged to veto the resolution one day before it passed the House.)

But Clyde stressed veto or no veto, passage of the resolution by the House and Senate is “a massive win” because “of the ability it presents to message the court system. Passage of the resolution tells the court system what our intent is.”

He added, “The court looks at Congress and says, ‘Okay, how did you intent legislation regarding short barrel rifles, pistols, etc., to be?’ And when they see passage of this resolution they will know, this is what Congress’s intent was when we created the definition of a short barrel rifle; it does not include a pistol, whether it has a brace on it or not.”

