Dad Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder Who Accosted 11-Year-Old Daughter in Back Yard on Father’s Day

A Wilson’s Mills, North Carolina, father shot and killed an alleged intruder Sunday night after the suspect allegedly accosted the man’s 11-year-old daughter.

The incident unfolded around 9:00 p.m. when the 23-year-old suspect allegedly entered the family’s back yard and acted threateningly toward the 11-year-old, ABC 11 reported.

Police Chief A.Z. Williams talked with the Johnston County Report and indicated the suspect allegedly “tried to accost” the little girl.

The other children in the back yard ran to the house and told the father what was happening. As they did, the suspect tried to follow them into the house, allegedly grabbing the handle on the door and trying to shake it open.

The father then shot the suspect, killing him.

The News & Observer pointed out the father has not been charged with any crime. Chief Williams intimated it was a simple situation of a father taking action to keep his family safe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.