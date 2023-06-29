Alleged Intruder Found in Ditch After Homeowner Opens Fire

Police officers found an alleged intruder in a ditch after a Colorado Springs homeowner opened fire on him Tuesday evening around 7:45.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died, KKTV reported.

KRDO noted that the deceased individual was identified as 28-year-old William Zink, pointing out that he ran away from the house after being shot and was later found “bleeding in a ditch.”

Colorado Springs Police Department public information officer Robert Tornabene said, “Just trying to piece everything together, the timeline, understanding how he got in, understanding the owner’s state of mind when this occurred and where they were, were they in fear for their life and so on.”

Police believe Zink was trying to make entry with criminal intent but continue to investigate to be sure there was no connection between the deceased suspect and the homeowner.

