Verdict: Parkland School Resource Officer Scot Peterson Not Guilty

A jury reached a verdict in the case against Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson on Thursday, finding him not guilty on all counts.

CNN noted that Peterson was on trial for charges that included “felony child neglect and culpable negligence stemming from the deaths and injuries that happened on the third floor of the school’s 1200 building” on February 14, 2018.

He also faced a perjury charge tied to things he told investigators after the shooting occurred.

Scot Peterson, the former school security officer who failed to confront the Parkland shooter who killed 17 people, weeps as he's acquitted on all counts of neglect of a child, culpable negligence and perjury. pic.twitter.com/gyiIclDjEe — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 29, 2023

Breitbart News noted that surveillance video released March 15 allegedly shows Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson standing outside Parkland school building 12 instead of entering to confront gunman.

On December 12, 2018, Breitbart News pointed to a Sun-Sentinel column in which Peterson’s attorney, Michael Piper, contended that Peterson was not legally bound to enter the building and stop the attack. Piper said, “We want to say he had an obligation, but the law isn’t that. From a legal standpoint, there was no duty.”

