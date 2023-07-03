At Least 32 Shot During Weekend in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that among the fatalities was a man who was among four people shot in a drive-by incident Friday.

The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m., and the four individuals were on the sidewalk “in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue” when someone drove up in a black car and opened fire.

About 7:50 p.m. Saturday, three other individuals were shot in a drive-by “in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue.” One of the three died as a result.

Early Monday morning, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the face and died after being transported to a hospital. The shooting occurred at 12:14 a.m. “in the 2600-block of South Millard Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported at least 30 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago. Five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

