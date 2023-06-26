At Least 30 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 30 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported that a man was standing in “the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street” at 6:20 p.m. Friday when someone opened fire and shot him multiple times. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Andrade was on the sidewalk “in the 4700 block of South Ada Street” just before 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone shot him in the back. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two men were fighting on Sunday, and one of them fired a gun.  The bullet hit a woman in the head, fatally wounding her.

A 15-year-old was near the sidewalk “in the 2200-block of South California Avenue” Sunday around 4:10 p.m. when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, striking him in the chest and fatally wounding him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 8:55 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old in a rideshare vehicle in the Little Italy neighborhood was shot. The driver rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times homicide database indicated 276 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, to June 25, 2023.

