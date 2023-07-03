Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley indicated there were multiple shooters involved in the block party attack in which 30 people were shot, two of them fatally.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. The Associated Press noted an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in the incident.

Seven shooting victims were still hospitalized Monday, four of them in critical condition, WBALTV pointed out.

Acting Commissioner Worley explained there was more than one shooter, saying, “We do know more than one person was shooting. We don’t know if they were targeted (shootings) or whether they were shooting indiscriminately up the street.”

Despite the Commissioner’s indication there was more than one gunman, the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) continues to refer to the incident as a “mass shooting.” (GVA also continues to categorize the April 15, 2023, Dadeville, Georgia, birthday party attack as a “mass shooting” even though at least six people have been arrested in connection with that attack.)

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maryland the No. 8 state in the Union for gun control.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group pointed out that Maryland has a red flag law, universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, strict regulations on “ghost guns,” an “assault weapons” ban, and licensing requirements for handgun purchasers, among other controls.

