30 Shot at Block Party Sunday in Gun-Controlled Baltimore

Thirty people were shot, two of them fatally, at a block party in gun-controlled Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday just after 12:30 a.m.

The Associated Press repors an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in the incident.

The Daily Mail noted three of the wounded were in critical condition.

There were hundreds of people at the party when shots rang out and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott seemed to indicate more than one person was behind the shooting. He said:

But what we do know is that this was a recklessly cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives. And I want those responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly. We will not stop until we find you and we will find you.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maryland the No. 8 state in the Union for gun control.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group pointed out that Maryland has a red flag law, universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, strict regulations on “ghost guns,” an “assault weapons” ban, and licensing requirements for handgun purchasers, among other controls.

