Chicago Concealed Carrier Shoots Alleged Rooftop Burglar

A concealed carry permit holder in Chicago shot and wounded an alleged rooftop burglar Thursday around 10:40 p.m.

The incident occurred “in the 2200-block of North Clybourn Avenue” in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, ABC 7 reported.

CWB Chicago noted that 911 was called three times but it allegedly took 20 minutes for an officer to be “assigned” to respond to the calls.

Minutes after the final call 911 the sound of gunshots was detected. Officers arrived and found someone wounded on the roof of the home.

The wounded suspect was a female who had been shot in the chest and wrist.

Breitbart News pointed out that an alleged robber was left in critical condition in Chicago after a concealed carry permit holder opened fire on him around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

