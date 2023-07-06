A Chicago man with a concealed carry permit opened fire and foiled a would-be robbery around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident occurred “in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue,” CBS News reported

A man of unknown age approached three other men, “ages 26, 31, and 33,” then allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded possessions.

One of the would-be victims was a concealed carry permit holder and he pulled his gun and shot the alleged robber numerous times.

The alleged robbers sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso, FOX News noted.

Last week, a 14-year-old Chicago boy shot and killed a man who punched his mom inside a restaurant.

Breitbart News noted the boy was initially charged with first degree murder, but the charges were dropped amid public outcry following released of surveillance video of the incident.

All charged dropped against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her unnamed son, 14. They had each been charged with first degree murder in Chicago. Teen had a gun in his pocket and shot Jeremy Brown while he was beating his mom. Then Brown fled and he continued shooting him outside. pic.twitter.com/sQqsFN4CDq — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) June 27, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 299 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 4, 2023.

