Man on a Scooter Goes on Shooting Spree Across Gun-Controlled NYC

One person is dead and three others wounded after a man on a scooter went on a shooting spree which began Saturday morning in gun-controlled New York City.

The Associated Press reported the man carried out five separate shootings in Brooklyn and Queens.

Police were able to find the gunman by pulling his image of surveillance footage after receiving calls about shootings.

They “sent [the image] to phones of officers, some of whom spotted the suspect about two hours after the first shooting.”

No one was injured in one of the five shooting attacks but PIX 11 noted that the gunman shot and wounded a 21-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and 63-year-old man during the other shootings.

The attacker also shot and killed an 86-year-old man. (The AP reported the deceased gentleman’s age as 87-years-old.)

Police indicated the the gunman on the scooter used a 9mm handgun.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the nation for gun control, second only to California.

New York gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, universal background checks, stringent limitations n carrying a gun for self-defense, gun storage laws, and regulations on “ghost guns.”

