Philadelphia Woman Shoots Two of Four Alleged Burglars

A Philadelphia woman returned to her apartment about 1:00 a.m. Sunday and opened fire on four alleged burglars who were inside the residence.

All four alleged burglars fled the apartment when the woman opened fire, NBC News 10 Philadelphia reported.

6 ABC noted that she shot two of the suspects, one of whom was identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Parker and the other as 45-year-old Randy Miller.

Parker was “lying on the ground suffering from two gunshot wounds” when officers arrived. Miller was found a short time later elsewhere in the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police indicated “the woman shot both men in self-defense.”

Parker and Miller both face burglary charges.

WATCH: AWR Hawkins’ Tips on Exercising Self Defense

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.