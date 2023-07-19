The Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department reported that a carjacker was shot and wounded by a concealed carry permit holder at 6:39 a.m. on Monday.

According to the police, suspects pulled up next to the driver, who was near his vehicle, and one of the suspects “brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim’s vehicle.”

The would-be victim then pulled a handgun and shot the armed suspect, causing the driver of the suspect’s vehicle to flee the scene.

The concealed carry permit hold then rendered first aid to the suspect until police arrived on scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and his gunshot wound was treated.

The wounded carjacker was identified as 27-year-old Marcus Lavelle Thompson.

Shore News Network reported that Thompson “was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including armed carjacking.”

