A 23-year-old woman was killed and a 2-year-old and others injured when multiple gunmen opened fire Wednesday in broad daylight in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., when multiple gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire “in the 1200-block of West 81st Street,” ABC 7 reported.

The 23-year-old woman was shot multiple times and died after being transported to a hospital.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot, a 20-year-old man was also shot in the foot, and a 62-year-old man was shot in the back.

There were “at least 50 bullet casings…scattered on the ground at the scene.”

Breitbart News noted that nearly 50 were shot Friday into Sunday night alone in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago. Five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times explained that 350 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 2, 2023.

