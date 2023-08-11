Biden Re-Election Endorsed by All Bloomberg/Giffords Gun Control Groups

Joe Biden’s bid for re-election is being endorsed by all Mike Bloomberg-affiliated gun control groups and the gun control group affiliated with Gabby Giffords as well.

The Associated Press reported Biden received endorsements from Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action. He is being endorsed by Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords.

Moms Demand executive director Angela Ferrell-Zabala said, “President Biden and Vice President Harris are leading the strongest gun-sense administration in American history, a title they have earned by doing everything in their power to protect our families and communities.”

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is endorsing Biden too.

All the gun control groups that endorsed Biden referenced the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, brokered by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and signed by Biden on June 25, 2022. The Act expanded background checks for gun buyers ages 18-20 years, set aside funds to incentivize the state-level adoption of red flag laws, and broadened the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited persons list.

The Bloomberg and Giffords’ gun control groups did not say whether they will endorse a Cornyn 2026 Senate re-election bid.

