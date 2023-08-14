At Least 23 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 23 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first fatal shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. “in the 1500 block of West 18th Street,” when a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest.

The man was able to transport himself to the hospital where he died.

Also early on Sunday, a man was found shot to death “in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue.” No details were provided on the manner in which the shooting occurred.

The third fatal shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the “5700 block of South Payne Drive,” following an argument after which a male pulled a gun and opened fire on a 16-year-old, two 18-year-olds, and a 53-year-old man. One of the 18-year-olds was shot and succumbed to his wounds.

The Sun-Times pointed out 372 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 13, 2023.

