Armed IRS Agent Accidentally Kills Another Agent During Range Time

An IRS Agent accidentally shot and killed another IRS agent at a Phoenix, Arizona, gun range on Thursday.

Live 5 News noted that the shooting occurred at the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ gun range, where “a training exercise” was underway.

AZ Family reported that the agent was shot during the exercise, then transported to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. The agent died at the medical center

Charlotte M. Dennis, with the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) of Phoenix, said, “Our concern today is for the agent and their family.”

Special agents in the Phoenix FBI office are now investigating the shooting.

On May 4, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out that Open the Books, a watchdog group, found the IRS has spent $10 million on firearms, ammunition, and “military-style gear” since 2020.

Open the Books specified some of the purchases the IRS has made since 2020:

$2.3 million on duty ammunition

$1.2 million on ballistic shields, plus another $1.3 million on ‘various other gear for criminal investigation agents” – very non-transparent description

$474,000 on Smith & Wesson rifles

$467,000 on duty tactical lighting

$463,000 on Beretta 1301 tactical shotguns

$354,000 on tactical gear bags

267,000 on ballistic helmets

$243,000 on body armor vests

The agency also purchased “3,000 units of optics-compatible tactical holsters for weapons with optical sights and weapons lighting systems.”

