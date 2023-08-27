Three Shot at Oklahoma High School Football Game Following Argument

Three people were shot, one fatally, after an argument during a Del City at Choctaw High School football game Friday night.
Screenshot
AWR Hawkins

Three people were shot, one fatally, after an argument during a Del City at Choctaw High School football game Friday night.

Two others sustained non-gunshot injuries while trying to flee the field.

News 9 reported the argument was on the visitor’s side and one witness claimed the shots sounded like two people shooting at each other.

An off-duty Del City police officer was also involved in the shooting but there was no confirmation on whether one of his rounds struck anyone.

FOX 25 noted Choctaw Police Department chief Kelly Marshall indicated the shooting fatality was a 16-year-old boy.

A 42-year-old man was also shot and underwent surgery overnight following the incident. A female was treated and released after being shot in the thigh.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.