Three Shot at Oklahoma High School Football Game Following Argument

Three people were shot, one fatally, after an argument during a Del City at Choctaw High School football game Friday night.

Two others sustained non-gunshot injuries while trying to flee the field.

News 9 reported the argument was on the visitor’s side and one witness claimed the shots sounded like two people shooting at each other.

An off-duty Del City police officer was also involved in the shooting but there was no confirmation on whether one of his rounds struck anyone.

Horrible news: Multiple injuries were reported as after several shots were fired during a High School Football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, per @FOX5Atlanta Reports of individuals being shot and injured have emerged. (h/t @rawsalerts, @AryePulli) pic.twitter.com/U7OqFBh7iA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

FOX 25 noted Choctaw Police Department chief Kelly Marshall indicated the shooting fatality was a 16-year-old boy.

A 42-year-old man was also shot and underwent surgery overnight following the incident. A female was treated and released after being shot in the thigh.

