Joe Biden Pushes More Gun Control After Murder in UNC Gun-Free Zone

President Joe Biden reacted to Monday’s murder in a University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill gun-free zone by pledging to pursue more gun control and calling on Congress to do the same.

Biden posted:

Breitbart News reported that the shooting that killed a UNC faculty adviser occurred in a gun-free zone. Students with concealed carry permits are allowed to have guns in their cars, but those guns must be in locked containers.

In other words, apart from an allowance for a gun locked in a personal vehicle in a parking lot, the gun-free policy is a 100 percent gun ban on the campus and inside (or on) educational property.

The 100 percent gun ban did not prevent the shooting suspect from carrying a gun into a lab and shooting a faculty adviser dead.

Biden’s reaction is to push for more gun control.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”

ahawkins

