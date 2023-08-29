University of North Carolina Murder Occurred in Gun-Free Zone

The murder that occurred on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus Monday took place in a gun-free zone.

The buildings at UNC Chapel Hill are gun-free via school policy.

The policy says: “It is a felony, punishable by fine and/or imprisonment, to possess or carry, openly or concealed, any gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm of any kind, or any dynamite cartridge, bomb, grenade, mine, or powerful explosive on any University campus, in any University-owned or operated facility, or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by the University. Such conduct also may constitute a violation of the Honor Code.”

The exception to this policy is that concealed carry permit holders “may have a handgun in a closed compartment or container within the person’s locked vehicle or in a locked container securely affixed to the person’s vehicle.” But those handguns may not be transported into university buildings or carried or campus for self-defense.

Breitbart News reported that reports of shots fired on campus led to a shelter-in-place alert on the UNC Chapel Hill campus Monday. The shoots were reported around 1 p.m.

Police apprehended the shooting suspect and an “all clear” alert was sent to students at 4:14. p.m.

A UNC Chapel Hill faculty member was shot and killed. There were no other injuries or fatalities.

On August 2, 2015, Breitbart News examined shootings in gun-free zones and found that 105 innocent lives were taken and more than 150 others injured by gun fire in just eight incidents that occurred in gun-free zones.

