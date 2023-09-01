Two men were detained following a shooting that left one dead and two wounded in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Post-Gazette reported an officer at Mellon Square Park heard shots around 10:3o p.m. and ran “to Smithfield Street and Strawberry Way.” Once there, he found three people–two men and one woman–with gunshot wounds.

The woman had been shot “in the lower extremities.” One of the men had been shot in the foot and the other man had been shot in the chest.

The officer focused his attention on the man who had been shot in the chest, performing CPR on him until an ambulance arrived.

The Pittsburgh Tribune noted the man with the chest injury, 23-year-old Lonnie Latham III, died later at a hospital.

Both the other two victims were in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.