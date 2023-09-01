Two women were shot inside White Sox stadium during a home game last Friday, and now it is being reported that one of the victims allegedly snuck the gun into stadium by tucking it between rolls of her belly fat.

The shooting occurred during the Fourth Inning, as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics, NBC 5 explained.

One of the two gunshot victims “reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat,” USA Today pointed out.

The gun accidentally discharged, grazing the belly of the 26-year-old woman who allegedly snuck it in and striking a 42-year-old woman in the leg.

The 42-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition and the 26-year-old refused medical treatment.

Chicago interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller said the game was allowed to go on after the incident because police did not want to create a panic among game attendees.

