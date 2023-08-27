Two Women Shot While Attending Chicago White Sox Home Game

Two women were shot and wounded Friday night during the Chicago White Sox home game.

ABC 7 reported a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old “suffered a graze wound to the abdomen.”

Tom Miller attended the game and sat just two rows behind where the shooting allegedly occurred.

He said, “It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg,” Miller said. “There were at least two of ’em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure. And, all of a sudden, security was there, and they kicked us out.”

White Sox VP of Communications, Scott Reifert, said, “It’s not clear where the bullet came from. There are no reports of any gunshots in our ballpark.”

