AL: Two Dead After Club Shooting and Drive-by Hospital Attack

Two people are dead, and three wounded, following a shooting around 2 a.m. Labor Day in a Birmingham, Alabama, club followed by a drive-by attack at a hospital that appeared to again target the club shooting victims.

Live5News reported the first shots were fired “outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North” in Birmingham.

The shooting victims were transported to UAB Hospital and one or more occupants of another vehicle opened fire on the shooting victims near the hospital emergency room.

FOX News noted the two deceased individuals were 24 and 33-years-old.

No arrests have been made and no descriptions of possible suspects have been released.

