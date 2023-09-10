At Least 14 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 14 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex “in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue.” A 44-year-old man was shot in the back and found in a hallway. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police responded to calls of shooting Saturday around 3 a.m. and found a man, age unknown, with a gunshot wound to his head lying in an alley “in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue.” The man died at the scene.

Around 8:40 a.m. Saturday a 30-year-old was shot while inside “a home in the 12000 blk. of S. Prairie.” He was in the home with a 31-year-old woman and she was also shot. The man died and the woman is in critical condition.

Just over an hour later, a 25-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting “in the 5000 block of West 45th Street.” He was transported to a hospital where he died.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows 415 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 9, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.