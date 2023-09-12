Police say Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante is “armed and extremely dangerous” after he stole a rifle from a garage Monday night.

The robbery allegedly occurred at a home 20 miles north of the prison from which 34-year-old Cavalcante escaped, CNN reported.

Police were called to the home shortly after 10:00 p.m. and learned that the homeowner fired shots at Cavalcante with a handgun as he fled. There is no proof that any of the homeowner’s shots struck the fugitive.

Law enforcement discovered footprints that matched Cavalcante’s prison shoes. They followed the prints and eventually found the shoes, abandoned.

The Pennsylvania State Police put a post on X warning residents near where the rifle was stolen to take all precautions:

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens reacted to news of the stolen rifle, saying, “I think [Cavalcante] is just trying to survive and avoid being captured right now.”

Bivens indicated that Cavalcante has tried to make contact with two former work colleagues since escaping from prison nearly two weeks ago.

The stolen rifle is a “.22-caliber,” according to ABC News.

