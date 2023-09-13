Gun Owners of America (GOA) secured a temporary restraining order Wednesday against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) ban on concealed carry.

GOA announced the decision via X:

Breitbart News reported that GOA filed their lawsuit in a U.S. District Court against Grisham’s order on Sunday, two days after the ban was announced.

At that time, GOA executive vice president Erich Pratt told Breitbart News, “Gun Owners of America has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s gross and egregious violation of the U.S. Constitution. Her claim that there are ‘exceptions to the Second Amendment’ is not only wrong, but it also blows open a huge hole in the Bill of Rights. GOA will not rest until the rights of New Mexicans are restored.”

For now, the temporary restraining order is an oral order. More coverage on the decision will follow as more information is released.

