A gang of alleged robbers shot an 86-year-old man outside his Chicago home Saturday morning around 10 a.m. then stole his truck.

The incident occurred in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

ABC 7 reported that Charles Hobson, Sr. went outside to retrieve something from his truck when a single shot rang out. Hobson’s truck was then stolen.

Hobson was shot in the thigh. FOX 32 noted he was transported to the hospital “in critical condition,” and later died

Tamika Wright, a long time neighbor of Hobson, said, “We love each other. We look out for each other, and this could happen to any one of us right outside of our door, and we have no idea what’s coming for us.”

WGN-TV pointed out Hobson’s daughter-in-law, Kimberly, said, “He was first and foremost a man of god and he belonged to St. Mark United Methodist Church. He was a community man.”

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows 432 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through September 23, 2023.

