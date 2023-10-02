Nearly 40 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Nearly 40 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 17 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Saturday night alone, and one of the shooting victims succumbed to wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that by Monday morning, the total number of shooting victims was at least 39, with two additional fatalities.

The first of the additional fatal shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when two men, ages 21 and 23, began fighting with a third “in the 4300-block of West Armitage Avenue.” The third man pulled a gun and began shooting, fatally wounding the 23-year-old.

The other shooting fatality occurred Sunday morning just after 7:00 a.m. Someone approached a 44-year-old man “in the 1000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue” and opened fire.

The 44-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times indicated 444 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023.

