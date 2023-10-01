At Least 17 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 17 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The one shooting fatality occurred Friday around 11:40 p.m., when a man approached a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman and opened fire, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The man and woman were standing in “in the 3300 block of West 16th Street” when the gunman approached and the 45-year-old was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The woman was shot once and her wound was not life-threatening.

At least 30 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds, Breitbart News noted.

According to the Sun-Times, 441 people were killed in Chicago January 1 through September 30.

