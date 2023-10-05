An alleged San Antonio, Texas, carjacker was shot Thursday around 2:45 a.m. while trying to figure out how to operate the manual transmission in the vehicle he was trying to steal.

KSAT reported that the alleged carjacker stole the vehicle and ditched it after not being able to operate the transmission. He then allegedly ran “to another suspect’s car,” perhaps to flee the scene, but the owner of the car with the manual transmission opened fire and shot him.

The alleged carjacker was driven off but when he made it home his family called medical personnel to treat his gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

My San Antonio noted that police detained the alleged carjacker at the hospital.

No information was provided on the driver of the getaway car.

