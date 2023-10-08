At Least 19 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday in an alley “in the 10200 block of South Carpenter Street.” A 43-year-old man was in the alley when someone approached him and opened fire, shooting the man in the chest and head. He died at the scene.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred Saturday around 10:45 a.m. “in the 1500 block of East 74th Street.” A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were outside when a group of people opened fire on them. The couple was able to self-transport to a hospital, where the woman died.

The man was wounded but his wound was not life-threatening and he refused medical treatment.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows that 455 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through October 7, 2023.

