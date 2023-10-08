Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to distribute weapons and ammunition to communities near the Gaza border on Sunday.

“Gallant directed the institution to supply arms and munitions to communities near the security fence,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

He also wants an IDF representative designated to work with “local leaders” in the area near the Gaza border, in order to maximize the use of the armed citizenry.

At the same time, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is directing those in charge of issuing firearm licenses to allow interviews with applicants to be conducted over the phone — instead of in person — thereby speeding up the process, making it possible to issue licenses within a week’s time.

WATCH — Dem Rep. Sherman: Israel “Can’t Leave This Monster in Gaza” — I’d Support Invasion of Gaza if Needed:

Breitbart News noted that private gun ownership is low in Israel, in large part because the nation does not have a Second Amendment. There is no guaranteed right to own a gun in Israel and one must acquire a gun license before legally possessing a gun.

Even then, Israelis are limited in the type of firearms and quantity of ammunition they can own. The BBC observed, “Usually citizens are allowed to hold a pistol and a limit of 50 bullets.”

Many expect this most recent Hamas terror attack to change firearm policies, allowing citizens a broader range of weapons for defense of themselves and their nation.

DM Yoav Gallant is already making sure the IDF is spreading out weapons and ammunition in the communities closest to the Gaza border; communities that may have to defend themselves and their nation if the attacks continue.

