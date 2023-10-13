Morgan State Shooting: One Alleged Gunman Arrested, Second on Loose

Five people were shot on Baltimore, Maryland’s Morgan State University campus on October 3, 2023, and no suspects were apprehended at the time of the incident, as Breitbart News reported

The injuries of the five individuals were not life-threatening and police did not confirm whether they are looking for a single shooter or multiple individuals.

On Friday the Daily Mail noted a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting and 18-year-old Jovan Williams is being sought.

The 17-year-old faces numerous counts of attempted murder.

Morgan State president David K. Wilson was pleased to share the apprehension of one of the alleged shooters with students:

I am pleased to share with you an update on the ongoing investigation surrounding the unfortunate events that occurred on our campus on October 3rd. This morning, we are expecting the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) to announce the arrest of one of the alleged shooters in the heinous and very deliberate act of violence that unfolded during Morgan’s Homecoming Week activities. BPD has arrested a 17-year-old male in Washington, D.C. and issued an attempted murder warrant for another 18-year-old male in connection to this shooting. Neither are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university.

The suspect at large, Jovan Williams, is considered “armed and dangerous.”

