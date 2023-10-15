3 Wounded After Shots Fired Following Argument at Texas State Fair

Three people were wounded and left with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night following an argument between two men in the Texas State Fair food court.

FOX 4 reported the shots were fired just before 8 p.m. and a suspect is in custody.

The Hill noted Dallas City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua responded to the incident by constitutional carry and calling for Texas Republicans to “pass meaningful gun legislation to help…constituents feel safe in public.”

However, the Texas State Fair website indicates the fair allows people to carry to guns on premises if they have “valid handgun licenses to carry their handguns in a concealed manner.” The fair prohibits open carry.

Police have not released information as to whether the suspect had a valid license to carry.

