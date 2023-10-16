At Least 21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, when 23-year-old Baltazar Gonzalez Jr. was shot and fatally wounded while standing on a sidewalk “in the 3400-block of West 24th Street.”

Gonzalez was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday morning, one man was shot and killed in the University Village neighborhood and another man was shot and killed in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The man who was killed in University Village was discovered unresponsive in a car around 2:40 a.m. He had been shot in the back.

FOX 32 noted the man shot and killed in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood was 21-years-old. He was shot in the back and the neck. Police discovered the man lying on the ground and witnesses said “a dark-colored SUV” sped off after the shots rang out.

The Sun-Times observed 465 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through October 15, 2023.

