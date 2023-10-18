Suspect Dead After Allegedly Attacking Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder who woke a homeowner was found dead by police in a Kokomo, Indiana, residence Sunday night after allegedly attacking the armed occupier.

FOX 59 reported the homeowner called around 8:44 p.m. to say he had shot someone inside his home.

Police arrived on scene and found the body of 51-year-old Scott Elliot Jones lying near the front door.

WRTV noted the homeowner said he awoke to strange sounds and found “an unknown man” in his living room. A physical altercation followed, during which the homeowner shot the alleged intruder.

The homeowner “had minor abrasions and bruising from the altercation.”

The case will be reviewed by the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.

