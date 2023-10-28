Maine Suspect Robert Card’s Body Was Found in Semi-Truck Trailer on Recycling Company Property

Law enforcement officers maintain their presence at Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The suspect, Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at …
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
AWR Hawkins

During a Saturday morning press conference, Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck indicated that Robert Card’s body was found in a semi-truck trailer on a recycling company’s property.

CNN noted that Card had recently been fired from the recycling company.

Sauschuck explained that the trailers at the recycling company were full of metal and that law enforcement believed they had searched and cleared all the trailers early on. However, on Friday, the owner of the of the recycling company contacted law enforcement to say more trailers were on the company’s adjoining property, and when Maine State Police cleared those trailers, Card’s body was discovered.

His body was discovered at 7:45 p.m. local time.

Maine authorities, together with law enforcement, held a press conference roughly two and a half hours after Card’s body was discovered.

Breitbart News quoted Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) speaking at the presser, saying, “The Maine State Police located the body of Robert Card, he is dead.”

She added, “I’m breathing a sigh of relief knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”
