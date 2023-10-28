During a Saturday morning press conference, Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck indicated that Robert Card’s body was found in a semi-truck trailer on a recycling company’s property.

CNN noted that Card had recently been fired from the recycling company.

Sauschuck explained that the trailers at the recycling company were full of metal and that law enforcement believed they had searched and cleared all the trailers early on. However, on Friday, the owner of the of the recycling company contacted law enforcement to say more trailers were on the company’s adjoining property, and when Maine State Police cleared those trailers, Card’s body was discovered.

His body was discovered at 7:45 p.m. local time.

Maine authorities, together with law enforcement, held a press conference roughly two and a half hours after Card’s body was discovered.

Breitbart News quoted Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) speaking at the presser, saying, “The Maine State Police located the body of Robert Card, he is dead.”

She added, “I’m breathing a sigh of relief knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”