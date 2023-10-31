Sen. Angus King Working on Gun Control for ‘Assault Rifles’

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) is working on “assault rifle” gun control this week after a suspect with a sniper rifle shot and killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald noted that King is not ready to reveal details about his gun control bill,

The Herald indicated King’s intention is to “ban the most dangerous and lethal aspects of military-style assault rifles.” King provided a clue into what these “aspects” of certain firearms might be when he spoke to KTLA and said, “I want to do what’ll work and to me, the most clear danger are these high capacity magazines.”

He continued, “High capacity magazines. That’s what enables a shooter in a case like this to just keep on shooting.”

Maine’s other Senator, Susan Collins (R), also supports banning “high capacity” magazines.

Politico quoted Collins saying, “We had an assault weapon ban, which I supported, that was in effect for 10 years. It applied to, I believe, 17 or 19 styles of weapons. Later, the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein proposed an expansion that would have covered 157 weapons. And it was based not on functionality, but on cosmetic features.”

She added, “I think it is more important that we ban very high capacity magazines. I think that would have more input [sic] and more effectiveness.”

