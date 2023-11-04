House, Senate Democrats Push Background Checks for Ammo Purchases

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are pushing legislation to require background checks for ammunition purchases.

They are joined by other Democrats, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

The Democrats are pushing the Ammunition Modernization and Monitoring Oversight Act, or AMMO Act for short. In addition to requiring background checks for ammo purchases, Redstate noted the Act would also limit the number of rounds law-abiding citizens can buy over a five-day period and mandate that ammo dealers get a license separate from the Federal Firearms License (FFL) required for gun sales.

Garcia commented on the legislation, saying, “If we’re ever going to really take on the gun violence epidemic in this country, we need to regulate ammo accessibility. This bill aims to protect the American public from the devastating violence that occurs when individuals have access to unlimited amounts of weaponry.”

Warren also addressed the Act, saying, “The Ammo Act is a common-sense step to restrict ammunition sales, strengthen federal oversight of those sales, and help end the epidemic of gun violence in America.”

In addition to the above-mentioned aspects of the Ammo Act, it should be noted that it would also ban out-of-state ammunition purchases. This means the legislation would put a national policy in place that is already in place in gun-controlled California.

California bans out of state ammo purchases, limits in-state purchasers to state approved vendors only, and requires a background check for ammunition purchases.

California has more gun control than any state in the Union, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. Yet California was the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.