Mike Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works and plaintiff in the bump stock case the Supreme Court just agreed to hear, believes his challenge to the bump stock ban may de-weaponize federal agencies across the board.

Breitbart News spoke with Cargill on Saturday, who said, “The federal government, they initially started out with just the bump stock. They focused on this little part, this little piece here. But since then, it’s grown to other things. Federal agencies are using the exact same verbiage, the exact rule they used to ban the bump stock to go after everything else.”

He continued, “They’re going after AR-15 stabilizer braces, they’re going after triggers, after 80 percent frames and receivers, all with the same words and language as they used against bump stocks.”

As our discussion continued, Cargill explained his conviction that knocking out the bump stock ban will knock out all the other rules — stabilizer braces, triggers, 80 percent frames, etc. — which the ATF has put into place or are pursuing. He noted that otherwise, a weaponized ATF will continue to issue rules turning law-abiding citizens in felons overnight for possessing legally purchased firearms, gun parts, and/or accessories.

He concluded his comments by noting the ATF is not the only agency that could be stopped by a ruling against the bump stock ban. “If the ATF is doing this, what is there right now to prevent another federal agency from doing the exact same kind of thing? You can name any agency you want to, they are all susceptible to overreach under the federal government.”

