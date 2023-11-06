At Least 35 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 35 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 12 people were shot during a two hour time-frame stretching from 11 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. Three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of shooting victims was at least 35, with four additional shooting fatalities.

Two of the four additional shooting fatalities were discovered Saturday morning around 1:10 a.m., when the bodies of two men were found in a red SUV “in the 3100 block of West 39th Place.” One of the men had been shot in the head and the other had been shot in the body numerous times.

A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was shot around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was riding his motorcycle ” 4900 block of South Honore Street” when someone in the vehicle next to him opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by incident around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He was standing “in the 300 block of East 59th Street” when someone inside a black sedan opened fire on him.

The Sun-Times‘ database on Chicago homicides indicates 505 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through November 5, 2023.

