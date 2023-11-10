The owner of a Mesquite, Texas, Cash4Gold store says “everything was slow motion” when he had to draw his gun and exchanged gunfire with alleged robbers.

The incident occurred Thursday, November 2, but surveillance video was released this week, FOX 4 reported.

Store owner Tien said, “It’s a quick 3 seconds. No time to think, it’s all reaction.” He said he was in the back of the store when the two alleged robbers, both wearing hoodies, entered the store.

At least one of the alleged robbers was armed.

Tien said, “Everything was slow motion to me. I saw the mask, I saw the hoodie, I saw the gun come out.”

Texas store owner Tien's quick reflexes during an armed robbery were decisive: "It’s a quick 3 seconds. No time to think, it's all reaction." Even as danger stared him down, his experience prevailed, "Everything was slow motion to me." Thank God for our Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/SJrb9BTmd8 — NRA (@NRA) November 10, 2023

Tien opined that would-be robbers believe stores like his are easy prey but he begs to differ.

He said, “I think the cash business, the gold business, seems to be an easy target for them, or so they think, but it’s not.”

WFAA noted that no one was injured in the shootout.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.