A good Samaritan came to the rescue Saturday, grabbing a wounded Houston police officer by his duty vest and dragging him to safety as a carjacking suspect was shooting at the officer.

ABC 13 reported that the good Samaritan, John Lally, and another officer pulled the wounded officer to safety, then Lally stayed with him and encouraged him during the wait for paramedics.

The officer had been shot in the leg.

Lally recounted telling the officer, “It’s just your leg. It’s just your leg, you hear me? Just squeeze my hand as tight as you have to. Do you know what I’m saying? Don’t worry, I’m here with you.”

Houston PD Chief Troy Finner praised the good Samaritan, saying, “(The good Samaritan) has had trouble with law enforcement in his life, but (Saturday), he and a few other citizens, along with our officers, when that officer went down, they pulled him to safety. I want to celebrate that.”

The carjacking suspect who was involved in the shootout with police died later in a hospital.

