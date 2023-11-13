Bronx Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Suspected Smoke Shop Robber in Head

Twenty-six-year-old Fares Alhazmi was arrested for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Romel Carey in the head, killing him during an alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday at the Top Shelf smoke shop.

PIX 11 reported that Carey was shot around 12:20 a.m. and that he allegedly “attempted to rob the Bronx store before he was shot.”

The New York Post noted that Carey had allegedly brandished a gun and “tried to rob” the Top Shelf store at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, only to flee when Alhazmi allegedly displayed a gun of his own.

Carey is accused of returning less than an hour later and attempting to rob the store again, at which time he was shot in the head.

He died at the scene, and Alhazmi was taken into custody.

Breitbart News reported that Manhattan subway passenger John Rote was also arrested last week after he fired a handgun on a subway platform to save a woman from being robbed.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred Tuesday after Rote saw 49-year-old Matthew Roesch allegedly hold “the emergency gate open” to demand money before allowing a woman on the subway. The Post noted that police indicated that the woman tried to sidestep Roesch, who allegedly responded by getting directly in front of her and saying, “If you don’t give me a dollar, I’m going to take your purse.”

That is when Rote screamed, “Get away from her!” and fired two rounds down the platform.

