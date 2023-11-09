Forty-three-year-old John Rote is under arrest after he allegedly fired two rounds at a man who was reportedly trying to rob a woman on a Manhattan subway platform.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred Tuesday after Rote saw 49-year-old Matthew Roesch allegedly hold “the emergency gate open” only to demand money before allowing a woman on the subway.

The Post noted that police indicated that the woman tried to sidestep Roesch, who allegedly responded by getting directly in front of her and saying, “If you don’t give me a dollar, I’m going to take your purse.”

After witnessing the incident, Rote screamed, “Get away from her!” He then fired two rounds down the platform.

FOX 5 ran a headline focused on Rote, asking, “Subway vigilante or hero?”

A 71-year-old resident of Hell’s Kitchen spoke in support of Rote, saying, “I don’t think it was too much, though, because you don’t know what that person had that’s attacking that woman instead of asking her, may I have a dollar or something like that.”

Rote has no criminal history. He faces charges that include “criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.